Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $228,770. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

