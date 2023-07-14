Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $715.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

