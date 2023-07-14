Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LFMD. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LifeMD in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

LifeMD Trading Down 4.9 %

LFMD opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LifeMD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 91,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 17,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,410.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

