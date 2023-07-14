Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,459.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

