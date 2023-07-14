Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share.
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumos Pharma
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.