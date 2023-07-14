Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 1,805,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $4,387,160.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,610,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at $28,558,101.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 1,805,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.