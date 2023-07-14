Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MicroVision, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroVision in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MicroVision’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
