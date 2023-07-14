Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn $6.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

