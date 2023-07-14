Vaxcyte, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.31) for the year. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCVX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after buying an additional 220,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

