FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Issued By Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.09. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $218.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

