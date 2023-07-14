Pfizer Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

