Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

