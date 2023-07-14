Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

PSTX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 168,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

