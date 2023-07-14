SoundThinking, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%.

SoundThinking Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

