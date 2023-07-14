SoundThinking, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%.
SoundThinking Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $39.46.
Institutional Trading of SoundThinking
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
