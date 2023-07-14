ProQR Therapeutics to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

