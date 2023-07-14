ProQR Therapeutics to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
