Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SmartRent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SmartRent in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

SmartRent Stock Up 0.5 %

SMRT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.82. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartRent by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SmartRent by 769.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SmartRent by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

