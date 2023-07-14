Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.14. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3,967.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 820,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.