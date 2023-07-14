PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.49) Per Share

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.49) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $583,221.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,315 shares of company stock worth $5,631,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

