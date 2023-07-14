Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.08) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.43) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,765 shares of company stock valued at $416,366 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

