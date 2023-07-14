National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -644.44%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
