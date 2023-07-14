Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) & Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Head to Head Review

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Lifeist Wellness (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Lifeist Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59% Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Lifeist Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.96 $1.13 billion $15.22 8.53 Lifeist Wellness N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.63

Analyst Recommendations

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeist Wellness. Lifeist Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Williams-Sonoma and Lifeist Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 5 5 4 0 1.93 Lifeist Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Lifeist Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Lifeist Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Lifeist Wellness on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lifeist Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Lifeist Wellness, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.