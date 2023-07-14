Morgan Stanley Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,320

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($31.26) to GBX 2,320 ($29.85) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.10) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,953.33.

Anglo American Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

