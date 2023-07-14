Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $112.00. The company traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 50895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

