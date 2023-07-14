Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Laurentian Bank of Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Laurentian Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Laurentian Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Laurentian Bank of Canada lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 34.87% 9.86% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 1060 2992 3052 13 2.28

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 322.09%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A 7.22 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors $3.88 billion $902.00 million 265.38

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Laurentian Bank of Canada competitors beat Laurentian Bank of Canada on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

