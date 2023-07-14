Head-To-Head Analysis: Stride (NYSE:LRN) vs. ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and ProBility Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 6.17% 13.36% 6.78% ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.94 $107.13 million $2.61 14.17 ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

This table compares Stride and ProBility Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stride and ProBility Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%.

Summary

Stride beats ProBility Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

