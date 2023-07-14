Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Head to Head Survey

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Viasat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.07 -$85.38 million ($1.04) -0.15 Viasat $2.56 billion 0.92 $1.08 billion $14.08 2.18

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Viasat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -49.55% N/A -58.28% Viasat 40.92% 35.76% 15.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Viasat 0 4 1 0 2.20

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,170.11%. Viasat has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.05%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Viasat.

Summary

Viasat beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

