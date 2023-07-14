Contrasting CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CompuMed and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Onfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 5.30% 8.64% 6.33% Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CompuMed and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.47 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Onfolio $2.22 million 2.62 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.87

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

Summary

CompuMed beats Onfolio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

