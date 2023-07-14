Comparing Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Evertz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 13.88 -$16.55 million ($0.11) -155.91 Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 10.51

Evertz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -8.98% -1.96% -1.66% Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Evertz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credo Technology Group and Evertz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56 Evertz Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.11, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Evertz Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.65%. Given Evertz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

Evertz Technologies beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

