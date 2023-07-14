Reviewing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 11.40% 23.44% 3.26% ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.04 billion 1.41 $898.00 million $9.62 12.15 ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Financial Group and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Financial Group and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance.

Summary

American Financial Group beats ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance. The company also provides technology development and consulting, asset management, IT consulting, Internet hospital, biotechnology, pharmacy, technology training, Fintech, digital asset, medical, life insurance, online banking, and insurance broking services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

