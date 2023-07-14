Head to Head Contrast: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) vs. Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF)

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and NETGEAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -17.40 NETGEAR $932.47 million 0.46 -$68.99 million ($0.74) -20.09

Comba Telecom Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NETGEAR. NETGEAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comba Telecom Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR -2.38% -3.43% -2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comba Telecom Systems and NETGEAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 NETGEAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Comba Telecom Systems currently has a consensus target price of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 927.03%. NETGEAR has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.21%. Given Comba Telecom Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comba Telecom Systems is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Summary

Comba Telecom Systems beats NETGEAR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comba Telecom Systems

(Get Free Report)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. The Small and Medium Business segment provides Pro AV Solutions comprising switches that are engineered for AV over IP for both enterprise and home installation; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points used in managing and controlling Wi-Fi that provides connections to smart phones, tablets, laptops and other computing devices at campuses, facilities, and offices; ethernet switches, are multiple port network devices used to connect devices using IP protocols; and NETGEAR Insight services, that helps small businesses to remotely deploy, monitor, manage and secure their networks easily and seamlessly. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store at www.netgear.com. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.