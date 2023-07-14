Contrasting Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) and Its Competitors

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) is one of 378 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A -6.12 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors $114.43 million -$12.44 million 34.18

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors -9,766.48% -225.41% -19.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors 651 1414 4327 63 2.59

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 98.00%. Given Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.