Head to Head Comparison: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) versus Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Aura Biosciences and Graphite Bio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Graphite Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.98) -6.25 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.80) -1.46

Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aura Biosciences and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.86%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.69% -35.63% Graphite Bio N/A -31.47% -29.25%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

