Contrasting Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Viad 2.76% 20.26% 1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Serco Group and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A N/A $0.01 189.00 Viad $1.13 billion 0.51 $23.22 million $0.55 50.64

Analyst Recommendations

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Serco Group and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00

Serco Group presently has a consensus target price of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,302.23%. Viad has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Serco Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Serco Group is more favorable than Viad.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viad beats Serco Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors. It also provides rail, ferry, and cycle operations; road traffic management; and air traffic control services to the transportation sector, as well as integrated facilities management, clinical and non-clinical support, and patient administration and contact services for the health sector. In addition, the company offers citizen services, including contact centers and case management; middle, back office, and IT; and employment and skills services. The company serves the United Kingdom and Canadian governments, devolved authorities, and other public sector customers; and federal and civilian agencies, and various state and municipal governments. Serco Group plc was founded in 1929 and is based in Hook, the United Kingdom.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

