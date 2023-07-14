Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Banco Comercial Português to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Banco Comercial Português shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A -20.24 Banco Comercial Português Competitors $3.88 billion $902.00 million 265.93

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Comercial Português’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português. Banco Comercial Português is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Comercial Português and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Português Competitors 1060 2992 3052 13 2.28

Banco Comercial Português currently has a consensus target price of $0.19, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 320.51%. Given Banco Comercial Português’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Comercial Português has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Banco Comercial Português Competitors 34.87% 9.86% 0.91%

Summary

Banco Comercial Português competitors beat Banco Comercial Português on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

