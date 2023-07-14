Reviewing Evolva (ELVAF) & The Competition

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) is one of 378 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolva to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -9,766.48% -225.41% -19.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -59.50 Evolva Competitors $114.43 million -$12.44 million 34.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolva’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolva and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 651 1414 4327 63 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 101.89%. Given Evolva’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Evolva rivals beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

