Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,197 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hargreaves Lansdown to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A 28.39 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors $203.90 million -$8.90 million -6.06

Hargreaves Lansdown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 374.73% 7.42% 4.88%

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 868.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Hargreaves Lansdown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 1031 4454 5805 82 2.43

Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus price target of $707.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,181.15%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown competitors beat Hargreaves Lansdown on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

