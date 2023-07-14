Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

