Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

