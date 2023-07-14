Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Buzzi Price Performance
BZZUY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Buzzi Company Profile
