Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Buzzi Price Performance

BZZUY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

