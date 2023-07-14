StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

