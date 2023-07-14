StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AMS stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

