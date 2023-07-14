Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

