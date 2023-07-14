StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

