TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Get TOD'S alerts:

About TOD’S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.