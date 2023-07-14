TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TOD’S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.
