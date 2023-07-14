Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.89.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.49 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.561277 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

