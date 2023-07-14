Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tryg A/S Stock Performance
Shares of TGVSF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.
About Tryg A/S
