Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TGVSF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

