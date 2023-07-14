Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

