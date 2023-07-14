Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Formula One Group Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWONA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

