TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRSWF. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

