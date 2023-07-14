Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE GGG opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.