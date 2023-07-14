Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

PUMP stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

